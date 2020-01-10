× White Sox sign five players to one-year deals to avoid arbitration

CHICAGO – Friday is the annual time when teams around Major League Baseball either get their eligible players signed to a deal or face arbitration.

Hence there has been a bundle of signings announced around the league before the end of the week, including five for the White Sox ahead of a much-anticipated 2020 season.

Alex Colome is the biggest on that list as he came to an agreement on a one-year, $10.53 million contract as he heads into his second year with the team. In 2019, Colome led the White Sox in saves as he converted 30 of his 33 chances on the season with a 2.80 ERA. The other pitcher to get a deal was reliever Evan Marshall, who signed for $1.1 million after he had a 2.49 ERA in 55 appearances in his first year with the White Sox in 2019.

Utility player Leury Garcia got $3.25 million on his one year deal while newly acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara gets a $5.56 million contract as he joins the team in 2020.

Carlos Rodon, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May and will likely return to the White Sox around midseason, agreed to a $4.45 million deal.