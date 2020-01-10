× Semi-truck carrying up to 80,000 pounds of garbage rolls over on Dan Ryan; OB local lanes closed near Skyway

CHICAGO — A rollover crash involving a semi-truck carrying garbage is causing major delays for the morning commute on the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Friday when a semi rolled over on the right shoulder of the Dan Ryan outbound local lanes near the Skyway. The truck was headed to a landfill and was carrying up to 80,000 pounds of garbage before it spilled over the expressway, along with 120 gallons of diesel, according to Illinois State Police.

The Dan Ryan’s local southbound lanes from 47th Street until the Skyway are closed. Entrance ramps to southbound Dan Ryan at 47th, 55th and 59th are all blocked at this time.

Outbound Dan Ryan traffic is being diverted onto the express lanes at 49th while clean-up crews work to clear the crash.

UPDATE: SB Dan Ryan traffic is being diverted into the express lanes at 49th while crews work to clear this crash in the local lanes near the Skyway.There is 80,000 POUNDS of garbage in that truck and on the road. Entrance ramps to SB Dan Ryan at 47th, 55th and 59th ALL BLOCKED. https://t.co/dveMeQ70Zy — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 10, 2020

No one was reported injured. It is unclear at this time when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.