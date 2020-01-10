Overturned semi has all local lanes blocked on outbound Dan Ryan at 47th

Posted 5:11 AM, January 10, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO -- Overturned semi on outbound Dan Ryan has all local lanes closed.  All traffic being diverted to express lanes at 47th.  Entrance ramps at 47th south to Marquette have been blocked into the Dan Ryan.  We'll update as this story develops.

