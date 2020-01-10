Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871

Posted 10:03 PM, January 10, 2020, by and
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.