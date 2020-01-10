Midday Fix: Wynn Williams performs live
Wynn Williams
http://www.WynnWilliamsMusic.com
Events:
-Friday, Jan. 10th – 10:00 p.m. — Joe’s Live – 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/wynn-williams-joes-live-rosemont-tickets/10267345?pl=joeslive
-Saturday, Jan. 11th – 11:00 p.m. – Bub City – 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018
Reserve your spot here: http://bub-city.com/
-Friday, Jan, 24th – Release of Wynn’s self-titled debut album. Get all the details at http://www.wynnwilliamsmusic.com