Midday Fix: Wynn Williams performs live

Wynn Williams

http://www.WynnWilliamsMusic.com

Events:

-Friday, Jan. 10th – 10:00 p.m. — Joe’s Live – 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here:  https://www.ticketweb.com/event/wynn-williams-joes-live-rosemont-tickets/10267345?pl=joeslive

-Saturday, Jan. 11th – 11:00 p.m. – Bub City – 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018

Reserve your spot here:  http://bub-city.com/

-Friday, Jan, 24th – Release of Wynn’s self-titled debut album.  Get all the details at http://www.wynnwilliamsmusic.com

