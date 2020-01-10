Late Friday, low pressure was moving northeast from Oklahoma, spreading heavy snow, rain, and severe thunderstorms into the Midwest. As of 6 PM Friday, at least 30 reports of large hail and tornadoes were received from Missouri to Texas. This energetic storm will track across the lower Ohio river early Saturday, before lifting across Indiana. Given this motion, heavy rain across much of the metro area will transition to snow, with several inches of accumulation likely. Timing of this change over is critical to how much snow accumulates. West and north portions of the metro area can expect rain or freezing rain to mix with sleet and snow early in the day before becoming all snow in the afternoon. From the city, south and east, this transition will take place Saturday evening. As a result, accumulations of 6-10 inches to the northwest are expected to taper to about an inch to the south.
Major winter storm sweeps across the Midwest
-
Weather to become unsettled as November wanes
-
Winter Storm Warning in effect; Snow, ice, rain expected
-
Worst storm of the season brings rain, ice and snow to Chicagoland; Winter Storm Watch issued
-
Massive storms, high winds threaten Thanksgiving travel across US
-
Winter Storm Warning/Advisory north and west, Lakeshore Flood Warning and Flood Watch in effect for designated portions of the Chicago area tonight through Saturday
-
-
Strong wind, storms could create travel problems Wednesday morning
-
Final days of October to turn colder and wet
-
Winter Storm and Flood Watches issued for northern Illinois and Chicagoland this weekend
-
Potent winter storm takes aim at Chicago area
-
Thanksgiving weekend storms delay travelers, causing planes to slide and 25-car pile-up
-
-
No trick, or treat: Winter Weather Advisory issued across Chicago area this Halloween
-
Holiday travelers warned to be aware of powerful storm
-
Rain here but snow in Rockies and Plains