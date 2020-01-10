Major winter storm bringing snow, rain, ice to Chicago area; Winter Storm Warning issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A big winter storm could bring dangerous conditions as we head into the weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday for pink counties (see map below.)

A mix of freezing rain/sleet is likely Friday evening, possibly mixed with snow overnight. Heavy snow is likely late Saturday afternoon. A total of 3-7" of snow is expected.

A Flood Watch in also in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for green counties (see map below.) Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday morning. A total of 2-4" rainfall may cause flooding of streams, rivers, roadways and low lying areas.

The Chicago Park District has closed part of the lakefront trail to walkers, bikers and runners due to high waves and slippery conditions. The trail is closed from just south of Fullerton to Ohio.

The anticipated ice and snow is also likely to cause problems on the roads and at Chicago airports.

Airlines are encouraging people to change their travel plans to try and get them to where they are going going to avoid delays and cancellations.

Most airlines are waiving change fees for people, as long as the bought their tickets before yesterday and are traveling over the weekend.

Check with your airline on the rules to avoid change fees.

For the latest weather updates go to wgntv.com/weather