× Lunchbreak: Salted Caramel Bars

Abby Urchell, Head Baker at Creative Cakes Bakery

Creative Cakes Bakery & Design Studio

http://www.creativecakesbakery.com

Bakery & Café: 16649 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477

708-614-9755

Design Studio: 55 S. Main Street, Suite 355, Naperville, IL 60540

630-365-7580

Events:

Creative Cakes will be offering EXTREME PACZKI again, our famous Fat Tuesday treat (available through Fat Tuesday on Feb 25th!).

Cake Decorating Classes and our special Valentine’s Day treats (including our CHOCOLATE GANACHE HEART CHEESECAKE FOR TWO).

Tickets and detailed descriptions of the classes offered can be found on the Creative Cakes Eventbrite page at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/creative-cakes-1797721575

Recipe:

Salted Caramel Bars for a 9×13 pan

Crust & Topping:

3 sticks unsalted butter softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

Caramel Filling:

Peter’s Caramel (5lb. loaf)

2 Tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 Teaspoon COARSE sea salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Grease a 9×13 in a baking pan

In mixing bowl with a hand mixer on medium speed, beat the butter, granulated sugar, and powdered sugar until light and fluffy.

Add 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract and mix until combined.

Scrape down your bowl.

On low speed, slowly add the flour and salt.

Mix until combined.

Press 3/4 of the dough flat into the 9×13 greased pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 16-18 minutes until a light golden brown.

While the crust is baking, make the caramel filling.

Mark 5 lb loaf of caramel in half and then mark entire loaf again in 1/3rds.

Cut portion between 1/3 and half loaf marks to approximate 2 lbs needed for filling (easy to do, Abby will show how).

**Wrap remaining caramel loaf well – will keep for 1 year at cool room temperature (use for additional batches or caramel apples, etc.)**

Melt together the Peter’s Caramel and heavy cream in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Stir constantly to ensure the mixture does not burn.

Once completely melted, add the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Carefully and slowly pour over the hot crust.

Top with pieces of the remaining dough.

Reduce your oven temperature to 325 degrees and bake for 20-22 minutes until the top crust crumble is a light golden brown and the caramel is bubbling throughout.

Cool completely about 6 hours or overnight.

Once completely cool, carefully reheat 9×13 pan on the stovetop to loosen the sides of the bars and release.

Cut into desired size bars.

Once bars are cut sprinkle with sea salt.