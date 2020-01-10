Judge orders CPD to release decades worth of misconduct investigation files

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has ordered Chicago police to release police misconduct investigation files from 1967 to 2015, by the end of the year.

Charles Green is at the center of the case.

He was 16 years old when he was arrested in 1985 for a quadruple murder on the city’s west side. He was accused of accepting $25 to knock on the door of a drug dealer’s apartment so rivals could go in and kill the people inside. He says his confession was coerced.

“I gave in eventually and just said what they wanted me to say,” Green said in a WGN Investigates report in August 2019.

Green walked out of prison in 2009 after a judge reduced his sentence and he’s been fighting to clear his name. In 2015, his attorney sent an open records request asking for police misconduct investigation files for the entire department dating back to 1967 to preserve evidence not only in Green’s case, but for others who may be wrongfully convicted.

Friday, a judge set a timeline for the release of all of the files by December 31, 2020, after the city failed to comply with a previous court-ordered deadline to turn over 4 years of the files. “The order threatens to expose decades of police corruption and other skeletons out of CPD’s closet,” said Green’s attorney, Jared Kosoglad in a statement.

A spokesperson for the city’s law department said, "We are evaluating the court's decision and considering options for next steps."