Harry Hains, ‘American Horror Story’ actor, dead at 27

Actor Harry Hains, who played roles in titles including “American Horror Story,” has died aged 27, his mother Jane Badler has announced.
Badler, who herself has starred in both the 1980s original and 2009 remake of science fiction drama “V,” said on Instagram that her son died on January 7.
“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction . A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life … if you are in LA and know harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday jan 12 at 3 pm . 6000 Santa Monica Blvd .. RSVP harryhainscm@gmail.com
“A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”
Hains was in one episode of “American Horror Story” and has also had parts in TV series “Sneaky Pete” and “The OA.” He played more prominent roles in independent movies and starred in the 2015 drama “The Surface.”
Badler said a memorial service for Hains will take place in Los Angeles.