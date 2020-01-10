Coyote captured after man and boy attacked, series of sightings in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Animal Care and Control inspectors may have captured a coyote blamed for two attacks on a man and 5-year-old boy Wednesday.

Inspectors responded to a call of an injured coyote in the 1700 block of North Dayton Street. The animal was located around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of North Fremont Avenue, and captured after inspectors used a dart to tranquilize the animal.

The coyote was then taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control for further evaluation

No official confirmation yet that the coyote captured is the same animal responsible for two attacks. But, 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins tweeted Friday morning, preliminary indication strongly suggests it is, and the right coyote is in custody.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 6-year-old boy was attacked and bitten on the side of his head outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and was stabilized.

Hours later, police said a 32-year-old man was walking in the Gold Coast when a coyote attacked him from behind. Animal Control said they have not been able to confirm he was bitten by a coyote.

WGN photographer John Loboda spotted a coyote roaming around the Northwestern Hospital campus Thursday, near the area where the man was attacked.

Loboda said the coyote appeared to be aggressive, and was limping.

There have been at least five coyote sightings over the past three days.

Animal Care and Control wants to remind Chicagoans who encounter a coyote to let them handle it and let them know by calling 311.

Anyone who sees a coyote is supposed to do what you do if you see a bear — it’s called hazing. You're supposed to make loud noises, yell at them and make yourself appear large.

Coyotes are protected under state law, so those who see them are asked not to hurt them and to instead call 311.