Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. stays upbeat after his second injury in as many year

CHICAGO - It was around this time in 2019 that the Bulls' first round pick from 2018 would lose the rest of his season to a thumb injury. Now in 2020, Wendell Carter Jr. is dealing with a serious injury yet again.

This time it's a severely sprained right ankle that was suffered in the third quarter of a loss to the Mavericks on Monday night. It will keep Carter out of the lineup 4-to-6 weeks, which is a blow to the second-year player who was limited to just 44 games in 2018-2019 after he injured the UCL in his left thumb.

Josh Frydman was there as the center spoke to the media on Friday for the first time since the injury, and you can see the story in the video above.