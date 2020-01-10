Adopt-A-Pet: Animal House Shelter

Ashley Feck- Director of Development
Halle Boddy- Volunteer Coordinator
Sally Staak- Volunteer Specialist
Animal House Shelter
13005 Ernesti Rd.
Huntley, IL 60142
http://www.animalhouseshelter.com
Events:
Tails and Ales fundraiser is February 22nd! (Beer, Wine, Raffles, entertainment and more!)
Roaring Table Brewery
739 W. IL RTE 22
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tails-ales-with-animal-house-shelter-tickets-88526219305?fbclid=IwAR2P9nyWd_LaaAJ9EHM-icLC9ubmP5hA4JP3RDXyTGkw-vSs1GuJz8vPaGs
Dash for the Dogs 5k 2020 is May 31st! At Citizens Park in Barrington
511 Lake Zurich Rd.
Barrington, IL 60010
https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Barrington/AnimalHouseShelterDashfortheDogs?raceRefCode=3VWyBQIQ&fbclid=IwAR1YH3u2W-y4tMLmBs21igo00JXQGTRyXyrpnjRoJWnilgMIwx7mgsTa93g&remMeAttempt=
Putt for Paws Golf Tournament is June 26th! At Chalet Hills Country Club
943 Rawson Bridge Rd.
Oakwood Hills, IL 60013
https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/putt-for-paws?fbclid=IwAR3J0twyeuawqLU-U67UCx-Yb5DztB8coTgRxu12z2gGtAqmxo3EqVAdEjc