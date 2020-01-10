Adopt-A-Pet: Animal House Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ashley Feck- Director of Development

Halle Boddy- Volunteer Coordinator

Sally Staak- Volunteer Specialist

Animal House Shelter

13005 Ernesti Rd.

Huntley, IL 60142

http://www.animalhouseshelter.com

Events:

Tails and Ales fundraiser is February 22nd! (Beer, Wine, Raffles, entertainment and more!)

Roaring Table Brewery

739 W. IL RTE 22

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tails-ales-with-animal-house-shelter-tickets-88526219305?fbclid=IwAR2P9nyWd_LaaAJ9EHM-icLC9ubmP5hA4JP3RDXyTGkw-vSs1GuJz8vPaGs

Dash for the Dogs 5k 2020 is May 31st! At Citizens Park in Barrington

511 Lake Zurich Rd.

Barrington, IL 60010

https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Barrington/AnimalHouseShelterDashfortheDogs?raceRefCode=3VWyBQIQ&fbclid=IwAR1YH3u2W-y4tMLmBs21igo00JXQGTRyXyrpnjRoJWnilgMIwx7mgsTa93g&remMeAttempt=

Putt for Paws Golf Tournament is June 26th! At Chalet Hills Country Club

943 Rawson Bridge Rd.

Oakwood Hills, IL 60013

https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/putt-for-paws?fbclid=IwAR3J0twyeuawqLU-U67UCx-Yb5DztB8coTgRxu12z2gGtAqmxo3EqVAdEjc