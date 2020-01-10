Chicago’s Very Own Bad Ambassadors in studio 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Show info

Bad Ambassadors EP release show Friday, January 10th The Hideout 9pm

Bio

It's with many stories this decade, this one begins on the internet – specifically Twitter. Prior to finding each other, Rich Jones and Walkingshoe had been on quite different paths. Jones, a prolific artist and fixture in the Chicago cultural community known for both his own solo work and collaborations with the likes of Nnamdï, Mykele DeVille, and The O’My’s, was living a decidedly more Bohemian life of couch surfing, odd jobs and hustles while sharpening his skills in various clubs and DIY venues. Meanwhile, Walkingshoe was biding his time in “Corporate America”, producing for himself and others, notably Ness Heads, Frank Leone, yU, ShowYouSuck, and Qari, in his spare time.