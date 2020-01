CHICAGO — Chicago police say the burglary of a Logan Square cannabis shop earlier this week was an inside job.

Moca Modern Cannabis reported more than $100,000 in cash was taken Monday. Police said a side door was opened during the burglary, possibly with a key card. No merchandise was taken, only cash.

The store has not commented on the police assertion it was somebody who worked there.

No arrests have been made.

The store is closed until further notice.