Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area starting Friday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area this weekend.
The watch begins late Friday night and includes Boone, DuPage, Cook, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties.
A mix of freezing rain and sleet will kick things off Friday night into Saturday. The precipitation is likely to change over to snow Saturday evening. A total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches is possible in some areas.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph Friday night and Saturday.
The National Weather Service warns that power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and windy conditions.
Travel could also be significantly impacted.
