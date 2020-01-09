Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area starting Friday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area this weekend.

The watch begins late Friday night and includes Boone, DuPage, Cook, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties.

The heavy snow-ice-heavy rain line will slice right through metro Chicago Friday night through Saturday night. Still several scenarios on the table. These raw numbers match the most plausible outcome at this point. Further fine tuning will likely be needed. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/BLiGg4Xeye — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) January 9, 2020

A mix of freezing rain and sleet will kick things off Friday night into Saturday. The precipitation is likely to change over to snow Saturday evening. A total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches is possible in some areas.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph Friday night and Saturday.

The National Weather Service warns that power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and windy conditions.

Easily Winter’s biggest storm to date with a multitude of significant threats. Heavy snow, ice storm, very heavy rain/flooding, and lakeshore flooding. A Winter Storm Watch will likely be issued for (at least) Chicago’s W, NW, & N suburbs. Already one up for western IL. pic.twitter.com/XKoojqe8wV — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) January 9, 2020

Travel could also be significantly impacted.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather