× Winter Storm Watch along and north of Interstate-80 and Flood Watch along and south of Interstate-80 in effect from Friday evening into Saturday/ Saturday night

A Winter Storm Watch (blue-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect for the Chicago area generally along and north of Interstate-80 in Illinois, calling for ice accumulation up to a quarter-inch due to freezing rain and sleet Friday evening into Saturday, followed by a changeover to snow accumulating 3 to 6-inches later Saturday/Saturday night.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the portion of the Chicago area generally along and south of Interstate-80 into NW Indiana Friday evening through Saturday afternoon calling for potential flooding of low-lying, poorly-drained areas as well as possible rapid rises/flooding on rivers and streams all due to torrential rains totaling 2 to as much as 4-inches.

Lakeshore Flooding is likely – winds will strengthen out of the northeast Saturday, building 12 to 16-foot waves on the already very high waters over Lake Michigan, in turn causing beach erosion and extensive flooding along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline.

A cold front will move through our area tonight, shifting winds to the northeast, followed by colder air which will drop temperatures through the 30s Friday into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday night and Saturday, setting the stage for first freezing rain/sleet and heavy rains followed by accumulating snow over northern Illinois as low pressure moves northwest out of the Texas Panhandle into central Indiana Saturday.