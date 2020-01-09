Small explosion prompts hazmat response at South Side scrap yard fire

Posted 9:19 AM, January 9, 2020, by

CHICAGO —A large fire in a South Side scrap yard Thursday morning triggered a hazmat response after a small explosion.

Firefighters responding to the call in the new city area just after 5 a.m. could see the flames from two blocks away.

The fire spanned a block from Morgan to Aberdeen north of 49th Street. The area contained abandoned trailers, pallets and other scrap.

The hazmat unit was called after firefighters heard what sounded like a gas can exploding, but there was little danger to residents.

Due to the early hour, the Chicago Fire Deputy Chief Carmelita Wiley-Earls believes the fire may have spread for some time before being discovered.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.