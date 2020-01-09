× Police investigate KKK flyers found outside homes in Orland Park

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police in Orland Park are investigating after Ku Klux Klan flyers were left in the driveways of multiple homes over the weekend.

Some residents, from at least three homes west of Lagrange Road near 135th Street, said they received plastic bags with cards and flyers containing hate literature.

Police said at this point the deliveries do appear to be random.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said police are looking into the matter.

“The Village of Orland Park strongly condemns this message and any message that promotes hate of any kind,” Pekau said in a statement.

Similar hate literature was distributed two years ago in neighboring Tinley Park.