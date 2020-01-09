× Midday Fix: Mocktails from Roka Akor

Steve Tindle, National Beverage Director, Roka Akor

Roka Akor

456 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 579-0834

ROKA AKOR

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center

Skokie, IL 60077

ROKA AKOR

166 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook, IL 60523

http://www.rokaakor.com

Events:

The Full Menu Includes (available throughout the month of January)

Roka Ginger Beer: fresh ginger juice, lemon juice, and soda

Cucumber Lemonade: fresh cucumber juice and Fever-Tree lemonade

Raspberry Mule: fresh ginger juice, raspberry, lime juice, and soda

Matcha Honey Lemonade: matcha green tea, homemade honey syrup, and lemon juice

Yuzu Palmer: yuzu juice, lemon juice, and Sparrow Roastery Sri Lanka Kenilworth Estate black tea

+

January is National Steak Month, and Roka Akor Chicago locations are celebrating in a big way by offering exclusive Wagyu and Prime Beef Flights only available during the month of January.

Roka Akor Chicago:

Japanese A5+ Wagyu Flight | $298 (Tax & Gratuity not included)

Three kinds of A5+ Wagyu (3oz. each)

Japanese Grade A5+ Wagyu Beef from Miyazaki Prefecture Japanese Grade A5+ Wagyu Beef from Hida Prefecture Japanese Grade A5+ Takamori Drunken Wagyu Beef from Yamaguchi Prefecture

Domestic Prime Flight | $98

Prime New York 6oz.

Snake River Farm Filet 6oz.

Snake River Farm Sirloin with Bone Marrow 6oz.

Roka Akor Old Orchard & Oak Brook:

Steak Flights

(Tax & Gratuity not included)

Menu:

Greater Omaha Prime Steak Flight | $65

Filet with Chili Ginger (6oz.)

Rib Eye with Wafu (6oz.)

NY Strip with Truffle Aioli (6oz.)

Domestic & Japanese Wagyu Flight | $160

Snake River Farms Wagyu Filet (6oz.)

Snake River Farms Wagyu Sirloin (6oz.)

Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu (3oz.)

Recipes:

Matcha Honey Lemonade:

In Shaker Tin:

1oz Lemon Juice

1oz Honey Syrup (50% hot water, 50% syrup)

3oz Water

1/2 Spoon of Matcha Powder

Shake and Strain into Zombie/Collins

Garnish with Lemon Wedge

Raspberry Mule

Build in Zombie / Collins Glass

1 oz Raspberry Simple

1 oz Roka Ginger Beer

1 oz Lime Juice

Stir and top with Ice

Shake and Strain into Zombie Glass. Splash of Fever Tree Soda Water. Garnish with Lime Wheel