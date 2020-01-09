Midday Fix: Mocktails from Roka Akor
Steve Tindle, National Beverage Director, Roka Akor
Roka Akor
456 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 579-0834
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center
Skokie, IL 60077
166 Oakbrook Center
Oak Brook, IL 60523
Events:
The Full Menu Includes (available throughout the month of January)
Roka Ginger Beer: fresh ginger juice, lemon juice, and soda
Cucumber Lemonade: fresh cucumber juice and Fever-Tree lemonade
Raspberry Mule: fresh ginger juice, raspberry, lime juice, and soda
Matcha Honey Lemonade: matcha green tea, homemade honey syrup, and lemon juice
Yuzu Palmer: yuzu juice, lemon juice, and Sparrow Roastery Sri Lanka Kenilworth Estate black tea
+
January is National Steak Month, and Roka Akor Chicago locations are celebrating in a big way by offering exclusive Wagyu and Prime Beef Flights only available during the month of January.
Roka Akor Chicago:
Japanese A5+ Wagyu Flight | $298 (Tax & Gratuity not included)
Three kinds of A5+ Wagyu (3oz. each)
- Japanese Grade A5+ Wagyu Beef from Miyazaki Prefecture
- Japanese Grade A5+ Wagyu Beef from Hida Prefecture
- Japanese Grade A5+ Takamori Drunken Wagyu Beef from Yamaguchi Prefecture
Domestic Prime Flight | $98
Prime New York 6oz.
Snake River Farm Filet 6oz.
Snake River Farm Sirloin with Bone Marrow 6oz.
Roka Akor Old Orchard & Oak Brook:
Steak Flights
(Tax & Gratuity not included)
Menu:
Greater Omaha Prime Steak Flight | $65
Filet with Chili Ginger (6oz.)
Rib Eye with Wafu (6oz.)
NY Strip with Truffle Aioli (6oz.)
Domestic & Japanese Wagyu Flight | $160
Snake River Farms Wagyu Filet (6oz.)
Snake River Farms Wagyu Sirloin (6oz.)
Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu (3oz.)
Recipes:
Matcha Honey Lemonade:
In Shaker Tin:
1oz Lemon Juice
1oz Honey Syrup (50% hot water, 50% syrup)
3oz Water
1/2 Spoon of Matcha Powder
Shake and Strain into Zombie/Collins
Garnish with Lemon Wedge
Raspberry Mule
Build in Zombie / Collins Glass
1 oz Raspberry Simple
1 oz Roka Ginger Beer
1 oz Lime Juice
Stir and top with Ice
Shake and Strain into Zombie Glass. Splash of Fever Tree Soda Water. Garnish with Lime Wheel