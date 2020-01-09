Man, 5-year-old attacked by coyote in 2 separate incidents Wednesday in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man and 5-year-old boy were attacked by a coyote in two separate incidents Wednesday, and just hours apart.

The latest incident happened late Wednesday night on the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court in the Gold Coast, when a 32-year-old man was bit by a coyote on his buttocks.

Police said the man walked into the Northwestern Memorial Hospital emergency room around midnight. He is in good condition and expected to be treated and released.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 5-year-old boy was attacked and bitten on the side of his head outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and is in stable condition.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, WGN photographer John Loboda spotted a coyote roaming around the Northwestern Hospital campus, near the area where the man was attacked.

Loboda said the coyote appeared to be aggressive, and was limping.

There have been at least five coyote sightings over the past three days.

On Tuesday, another WGN photographer spotted a coyote rambling around the Gold Coast, just off Lake Shore Drive. That same day, another coyote was rescued from Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor.

Experts said it’s very unusual for a coyote to approach, much less attack, a person.

Animal Care and Control wants to remind Chicagoans who encounter a coyote to let them handle it and let them know by calling 311.