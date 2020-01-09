× Lunchbreak: Chicken Lollipop Wings

Joe Fontana, Founder of Fry the Coop

http://www.frythecoop.com

Fry the Coop has four locations:

Oak Lawn (5128 W. 95 th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453; 708.576.8645)

Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453; 708.576.8645) Elmhurst (623 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126; 630.359.5223)

Chicago-Wells Street Market (205 West Wacker Drive, #100)

Chicago-West Town (1529 West Chicago Avenue, 312.600.6198)

Recipe:

Chicken Lollipop Wings

25 Chicken Wings Jointed (Not Whole Wings)

Base Rub:

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Combine into a bowl and mix until all ingredients are fully blended. Reserve.

Flour Dredge:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of base rub

Mix all into a medium shallow pan. Set aside.

Spicy Dip Coating:

½ cup lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil, which can be beef tallow aka beef fat or vegetable oil)

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

¾ teaspoon Sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Carefully ladle melted lard, beef fat or frying oil (whichever you are using) into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, sea salt, black pepper, paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and place on a rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides,coat thoroughly.

DIRECTIONS :

Clean Chicken Wings:

Find the meatier joint of the wing, that resembles a small drumstick. These work the best for this Recipe. (Follow the recipe with other wings, without cleaning them.) With wings patted dry and using a small kitchen knife, cut around the top of the bone to loosen the meat from the bone. After, with the back of the knife blade, push the meat downward creating a compact piece of meat and a clean bone.

Dry-brine the chicken:

In a bowl, toss the chicken wings with 4 tablespoons base rub; cover and refrigerate for 4-8hours.

Breading and Frying:

In a bowl, whisk together the 3 cups of buttermilk and 1 tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce. Reserve. Have your flour dredge ready in the medium shallow pan. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the buttermilk mixture, then in the flour mixture again, shaking off the excess after each step.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan and heat until 325 degrees. You want enough oil so the chicken wings are submerged when frying. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Lower the chicken breast into the fryer and fry until crisp, 8 minutes. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.

Assembly:

Baste the spice mixture (spicy dip coating) over the hot fried chicken and place it on a rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides, coat thoroughly. Serve the Fried Chicken Lollipops on a platter with your favorite dipping sauce. (We love ranch and some pickles on the side). Makes a great appetizer for large gatherings.