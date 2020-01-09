Jackson brothers help break ground on new Hard Rock Casino in Gary

Posted 12:56 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 01:15PM, January 9, 2020
GARY, In. — Members of the city's most famous family helped break ground Thursday on a new casino.

Tito, Marlin and Jackie Jackson were on hand for the start of construction for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The Jackson Five began their musical career in 1965 while living in Gary, Indiana.

The complex will feature a 2,000-seat entertainment venue, cafe and steakhouse.

If the weather is favorable during construction,  the casino could be open for business by the end of the year.

 

 

 

