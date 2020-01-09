× Cresco accepting applications for its Craft Grower and Cannabis Infuser incubator program

Cresco is now taking applications for its Craft Grower and Cannabis Infuser incubator program.

The company’s community business incubator program is designed to help create minority-owned cannabis companies.

All applications have to be submitted by Tuesday, January 14th at 3PM.

Immediately after the deadline, Cresco will confirm applicants.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will start accepting completed applications on Friday, February 14th.

All Craft Grower and Cannabis Infuser applications must be submitted by Monday, March 16th at 5PM.

Licenses will be awarded to applicants by July 1st, 2020.