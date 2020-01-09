Child dies in Chicago’s first pediatric flu-related death of season

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials have reported the first child flu-related death of the 2019-20 flu season.

It’s also the first pediatric flu-related death in the state. No other information was released on the case due to patient privacy.

Health officials said nationwide there has been a higher number of pediatric deaths earlier in the season compared to previous years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that so far this season there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu nationally.

Health officials said it’s not too late to get your flu shot. You can visit CDPH’s Flu Clinic Finder at chicagoflushots.org to find a flu shot location in your neighborhood and www.chicago.gov/flu for updates on local flu activity.

Chicago residents can also receive a no-cost flu shot at any of the city’s walk-in immunization clinics. Please call ahead for high-dose vaccine availability.