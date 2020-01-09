Burglars targeting homes, cars in Chicago suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Police in several north suburban counties are warning residents after a string of several burglaries to homes and cars.

Burglaries have been reported in Kane, McHenry, DuPage and parts of Cook counties.

Police said a group of males, sometimes two, in some cases as many as four, have approached cars and homes that were left unlocked and stole items. In some cases, the men broke into homes that were locked.

The Kane County Chronicle reported that in one burglary, a 2010 blue Infiniti G37 convertible was stolen and there is video evidence that shows the car was used in other burglaries. The Chronicle also reports the burglaries were reported as far back as November and as recent as last week.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Haynes urges anyone with any information to contact local authorities or by calling 911. He said because there is likely an underlying drug addiction fueling their actions, the people will not stop until they get caught.

Authorities have not released a description of the people involved.