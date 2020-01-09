× Bulls lose Carter for 4-6 weeks, Porter return not close

The Chicago Bulls announced today the below injury updates on center Wendell Carter Jr. and forward Otto Porter Jr. upon the team’s return to Chicago.

Carter Jr. underwent an MRI and CT Scan which confirmed a severe right ankle sprain. It is estimated he will be out 4-6 weeks.

A repeat MRI and CT Scan was performed on Porter Jr. which showed ongoing bone healing. He will continue his gradual increase of non-basketball activities.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.