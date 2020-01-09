× Bears hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach

LAKE FOREST – Matt Nagy is now halfway through his work to fill his coaching staff for the 2020 season.

After officially hiring Juan Castillo as his offensive line coach earlier this week, the Bears hired Clancy Barone to be their tight ends coach on Thursday.

He replaces Kevin Gilbride, who was hired along with three other coaches following the Bears’ disappointing 8-8 season in which the offense was near the bottom of the NFL in a number of categories.

Nagy still has to fill the offensive coordinator and assistant special teams coach vacancies.

Barone comes to Chicago after being out of the NFL for the 2019 season. Before that, Barone was with the Minnesota Vikings, serving as tight ends coach in 2017 and the co-offensive line coach in 2018.

Barone alternated between coaching the offensive line and tight ends during a eight-year stretch with the Broncos from 2009-2016. He also had similar jobs while with the Falcons (2004-2006) and the Chargers (2007-2008).

The tight end position was a major problem for the Bears in 2019 thanks to injuries and inconsistent play. Trey Burton lost most of the preseason after hernia surgery then had a nagging groin injury limit him to just eight games. He caught just 14 passes for 84 years in the eight games he played.

At his end of season news conference, general manager Ryan Pace announced that Burton had hip surgery.

Adam Shaheen saw a digression in his third year with the team and was a healthy scratch for the Lions’ game at Soldier Field on November 10th. He was eventually placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Backups Ben Braunecker, JP Holts, and converted receiver Jesper Horsted filled one for much of the second half of the season.