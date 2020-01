Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whim Studio Space offers fun workshops and classes along with authentic hand-built pieces for people to put their finishing touches on with glaze.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adults and children can paint their own pottery or hand-build clay.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whim Studio Space:

120 W. Wesley St.

Wheaton, IL 60187

whimstudiospace.com