× Report: Judge orders Google to turn over Jussie Smollett’s data as part of probe

CHICAGO — Google has been ordered by a Cook County judge to turn over actor Jussie Smollett’s data for an entire year as part of the special prosector’s probe, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The search warrants, obtained by the Tribune, tell Google to turn over the actor’s emails, photos, location data and private messages.

It was directed by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb more than four months into the investigation.

Investigators are seeking data from Nov. 2018 to Nov. 2019, despite the controversy happening in Jan. 2019.

A Google spokesman told the Chicago Tribune he could not comment on specific requests for records from law enforcement.

It’s unclear at this time if Google has handed over the data.