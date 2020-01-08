Department of History - Northeastern Illinois University
Professor Mateo Mohammad Farzaneh weighs in on Iran
-
Relic thought to be from Jesus’ manger arrives in Bethlehem
-
Stampede kills at least 56 at funeral for Iranian general slain by US
-
Security guard charged with punching girl, 11, for shoplifting
-
Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran’s capital, killing 176
-
Iran’s president says US committed a ‘grave mistake’ in killing top general
-
-
Throngs mourn, Iranian leader weeps for general slain by US
-
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
-
Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general
-
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
-
Turkey says it won’t bow to US threat over its Syria plans
-
-
People’s Choice Awards 2019: See the list of winners
-
Where did the word “meteorology” come from?
-
Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30