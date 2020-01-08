× Man found unresponsive on CTA Blue Line train at O’Hare

CHICAGO — A man was found unresponsive Wednesday on a CTA Blue Line train at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Chicago police said the man was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday aboard a train car as the train was being taken out of service on the 10000 block of West O’Hare Avenue.

The man was taken to Resurrection Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified and his cause of death is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.