WGN Morning News weatherman Paul Konrad is back in his van, picking up WGN employees and taking them to their cars in the parking lot.
New year, new episode of ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
Ana Belaval joins ‘Konrad in a Van in the Parking Lot’
-
WGN’s Robin Baumgarten featured in episode 2 of ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
WGN Weatherman Paul Konrad presents ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
WGN’s Pat Tomasulo joins episode 3 of ‘Konrad In A Van In The Parking Lot’
-
Kids Science Labs stopped by to show some exciting experiments
-
-
Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Morning Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo
-
A Facebook rumor about white vans is spreading fear across America
-
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, police chief
-
Rosemont man charged with murder after missing woman found strangled to death on New Year’s Eve
-
Death of UIC student found in car ruled a homicide, person of interest in custody
-
-
Jason Van Dyke relocated, no longer in federal custody
-
Hidden History: Push to posthumously award black Army medic
-
Small plane crashes in Louisiana, 5 dead including sports reporter