For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Mild with light rain Thursday, temperatures drop into the weekend
-
Rain Wednesday night, mild Thursday temperatures cool into the weekend
-
Above-average temperatures continue this week, rain possible Thursday
-
Sprinkles Thursday night, rain could turn into wintry mix this weekend
-
Temperatures dip Friday, become mild again into early next week
-
Cloudy but mild through Friday, new cold surge this weekend
-
-
Frigid air returns, but temperatures in the 50s this weekend
-
Wet start to the week Monday, then a dramatic drop in temperatures Tuesday
-
After a cold Wednesday, temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday
-
Seasonably cool with some sun, rain possible this weekend
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
-
Sunny and mild through the weekend, sprinkles possible over the holidays
-
Light rain changes to snow as temperatures plunge, will feel like January
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas