Midday Fix: Chilaquiles
Executive Chef Andrew Sikkelerus
Barrio
65 West Kinzie Street
Chicago, IL 60654
312.940.9900
More on Barrio’s “No Waste” campaign: http://www.barriochicago.com/nowaste
Recipe:
Chilaquiles
Ingredients:
-Olive oil, salt (to taste)
-2 cloves of garlic
-2 jalapenos
-1 cup any protein
-8 cups tortilla chips
-4 eggs
-1/2 cup chopped cilantro
Directions:
-In a blender, puree the salsa, garlic, and jalapenos
-Heat olive oil in a skillet and add in the salsa. Bring it to a simmer and cook for 5-minutes
-Add protein and stir
-Cook for another 3-minutes and add in the tortilla chips, making sure they’re coated
-In another skillet, heat oil and crack 4 eggs into the pan. Cook until the whites are set (about 3-minutes)
-Divide the chilaquiles between 4 plates and top with a fried egg
-Garnish with cilantro, onions, and sour cream