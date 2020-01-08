Midday Fix: Chilaquiles

Posted 11:14 AM, January 8, 2020, by

Executive Chef Andrew Sikkelerus

Barrio

65 West Kinzie Street

Chicago, IL 60654

312.940.9900

http://www.barriochicago.com

More on Barrio’s “No Waste” campaign:  http://www.barriochicago.com/nowaste

Recipe:

Chilaquiles

 Ingredients:

-Olive oil, salt (to taste)

-2 cloves of garlic

-2 jalapenos

-1 cup any protein

-8 cups tortilla chips

-4 eggs

-1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Directions:

-In a blender, puree the salsa, garlic, and jalapenos

-Heat olive oil in a skillet and add in the salsa. Bring it to a simmer and cook for 5-minutes

-Add protein and stir

-Cook for another 3-minutes and add in the tortilla chips, making sure they’re coated

-In another skillet, heat oil and crack 4 eggs into the pan. Cook until the whites are set (about 3-minutes)

-Divide the chilaquiles between 4 plates and top with a fried egg

-Garnish with cilantro, onions, and sour cream

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.