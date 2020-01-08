× Midday Fix: Chilaquiles

Executive Chef Andrew Sikkelerus

Barrio

65 West Kinzie Street

Chicago, IL 60654

312.940.9900

http://www.barriochicago.com

More on Barrio’s “No Waste” campaign: http://www.barriochicago.com/nowaste

Recipe:

Chilaquiles

Ingredients:

-Olive oil, salt (to taste)

-2 cloves of garlic

-2 jalapenos

-1 cup any protein

-8 cups tortilla chips

-4 eggs

-1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Directions:

-In a blender, puree the salsa, garlic, and jalapenos

-Heat olive oil in a skillet and add in the salsa. Bring it to a simmer and cook for 5-minutes

-Add protein and stir

-Cook for another 3-minutes and add in the tortilla chips, making sure they’re coated

-In another skillet, heat oil and crack 4 eggs into the pan. Cook until the whites are set (about 3-minutes)

-Divide the chilaquiles between 4 plates and top with a fried egg

-Garnish with cilantro, onions, and sour cream