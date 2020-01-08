× Man who claimed to be missing Aurora boy expected to enter plea

A 24-year-old Ohio man who claimed to be a long-missing child is expected to make a plea in federal court as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Brian Michael Rini of Medina is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett.

A court filing this week showed that a plea agreement had been reached, but no details were made public.

Rini last year pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated identity theft and lying to FBI agents about being Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Rini has been held without bail since last April.