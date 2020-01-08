Man shot on Stevenson Expressway ramp to Dan Ryan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was shot and wounded on the Stevenson Expressway ramp onto the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday when someone opened fire on a vehicle carrying three people on inbound I-55's ramp to the inbound I-90/94 Expressway near the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said one person was shot and transported to Stroger Hospital where his condition has stabilized.

The two other people inside the vehicle were not injured.

No one is in custody.

No further details have been released.