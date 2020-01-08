× Lunchbreak: Power Protein Bowl with Sweet and Spicy Vinaigrette

Moosah Reaume – Executive Chef at the Virgin Hotels Chicago

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Chicago

203 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago IL, 60601

Now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Opening for brunch soon.

https://virginhotels.com/chicago/dine-and-drink/the-commons-club/

Recipe:

Power Protein Bowl with Sweet and Spicy Vinaigrette

Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette

1 cup sambal olek

1/8 cup orange juice

1/8 cup grapefruit juice

2 tsp lime juice

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp. mango vinegar

2 tbsp. elderflower syrup

1 ea. micro planed lemon zest

Combine all ingredients and mix well, set aside. Use leftover dressing as hot sauce with anything you would usually add hot sauce to!

Roasted Mushrooms

1 lb. mixed mushrooms

1 asn salt and Pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Take the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Then toss with olive oil and place onto a baking rack in an oven @ 350 degrees for 12 minutes until nice a caramelized. When finish store and set aside

Quinoa

1 cup red quinoa raw (rinse)

2 cup water

4 ea. mint leaves

1 tsp salt

In a small sauce pot put all ingredients in together bring to a full boil for 1 minute. Then simmer for 15 minutes. Watching to make sure all the water is not evaporated. If so then add another ¼ cup of water. After time is up. Set aside and ready to use.

Power Protein Bowl

Serves 2

4 cups chopped lacinato or black kale or baby spinach whole

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup roasted mushrooms

½ cup cooked black beans from a can rinsed

¼ cup grape seed oil or canola oil

1 asn salt & pepper

1 pinch red chili flake

1 ea avocado

1 asn sea salt

1 asn extra virgin olive oil

1 cup just egg (liquid plant based eggs)

In a large sauté pan set heat to high making sure the pan is extremely hot. The pour in the oil and remove for the flame. Put in the kale but very careful. Bring back to the stove and sauté until wilted. Then put in all ingredients except the eggs, avocado and chili flake. Sauté until hot. Then remove from stove and separate into 2 bowls.

In a separate pan sauté your planet based eggs and place on top of the items in the bowl. Then take the avocado and peel and slice and place next to the eggs.

Finish with the Sweet and Spicy Vinaigrette pour on as much as you would like. The pinch of the chili flake, and sea salt and drizzle a little of the extra virgin olive oil.