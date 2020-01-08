‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ pokes fun of legal weed sales in Illinois with ‘Pottillo’s’ sketch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Second City alum Stephen Colbert paid tribute to the new marijuana laws in Illinois and Chicago Tuesday night.

The episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" opened with an 80-second sketch featuring a sales pitch from “Fat Al” and “South Side Donnie."

With thick Chicago accents, the two promoted their "stoner special" at their new joint, Pottillo’s.

The restaurant's jingle goes, “For Chicago-style wacky tobaccy, come to Pottillo’s on South Pulaski.”

Marijuana became legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.

