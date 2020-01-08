House where AJ Fruend was murdered to be demolished

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Chicago demolition firm has agreed to tear down the Crystal Lake home where 5-year-old AJ Freund was beaten to death at no charge.

Authorities said the home the boy was murdered will be demolished within the next two months.

The Chicago Tribune reports, the Crystal Lake City Council “approved a resolution waving the formal bidding process in which six other companies had bid to complete the task.”

“Green Demolition offered to do the job for free, but to make the deal a binding agreement with the city, the work will carry a $10 price tag,” according to the Tribune.

The boy’s parents have been charged with his murder.

Joann Cunningham pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Andrew Freund Sr is due in court next week.

Their former home was boarded up last year after officials found 41 safety violations.

A court then ordered the house to be torn down.