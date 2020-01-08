× CHICAGO’S VERY OWN WGN-TV ADDS MORE LOCAL NEWS AND PROGRAMMING STARTING JANUARY 11

CHICAGO – January 8, 2020 – Beginning Saturday, January 11, WGN-TV will be giving Chicago viewers more of Chicago’s Very Own by expanding news and adding local programming:

The Saturday edition of “WGN Weekend Morning News” expands to three hours airing from 7-10am CT with anchors Sean Lewis and Tonya Francisco.

“WGN Weekend News at Ten” premieres weekends from 10-10:30pm CT with anchors Jackie Bange and Tahman Bradley.

“WGN-TV Political Report” weekly political roundup premieres Sundays from 9-9:30am CT with political analyst Paul Lisnek and anchor/political reporter Tahman Bradley.

“Chicago’s Best” moves to Sundays at 10:30pm CT with hosts Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden. (Encores remain Saturdays at 4pm CT.)

“Living Healthy Chicago” moves to Saturdays at 10am CT with host Jane Monzures. (Encores air Saturdays at 4:30pm CT.)

“HouseSmarts” moves to Saturdays at 3:30pm CT with host Lou Manfredini.

“Backstory with Larry Potash” moves to Saturdays at 10:30pm CT. (Encores remain Sundays at 11pm CT.)