Bomb threats to downtown business not credible: Chicago police

CHICAGO —Chicago police responded to reports of bomb threats at multiple businesses downtown Wednesday afternoon.

The calls are not credible, according to police.

CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that police were “aware of the calls and officers have responded” but “time there is no information to suggest that these calls are credible and no locations are being evacuated.”

Multiple businesses downtown are receiving similar calls about bomb threats. CPD is aware of the calls and officers have responded. At this time there is no information to suggest that these calls are credible and no locations are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/P9FtunIR9k — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 9, 2020

Block 37 at 108 North State Street and Water Tower Place at 835 N Michigan Avenue were among the businesses that reportedly received calls.