Chicago marks full day with no reported shootings

CHICAGO — Tuesday was the first day of 2020 in which there were no reported shootings in the city of Chicago.

There were no reporting shootings for nearly 27 hours, from just after 10 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The shooting of two men on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast snapped the streak. Both of those men were injured.

The last time Chicago went a full day without a shooting was November 18, 2019.

So far in the new year, at least 36 people have shot in Chicago, six of those were killed.