Bugs are all around us. Whether they’re flying, crawling, or digging deep below our feet, they live fascinating lives that we often don’t see. Fantastic Bug Encounters! invites you to take a closer look at the beauty, diversity, and amazing abilities of these resourceful creatures.

Field Museum:

1400 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Chicago, IL 60605

Now through April 19

fieldmuseum.org