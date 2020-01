MANTENO, Ill. — One person was killed and a second person rescued after falling into a grain bin in Kankakee County.

Emergency crews responded to the 7600 block of East 9000 Road North in Manteno, Illinois around noon.

One person was rescued.

SkyCam9 was over the scene and saw crews removing the second body from the silo around 5 p.m.

No other information has been provided.