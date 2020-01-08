1 injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash in Brighton Park

CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man was injured after a multi-vehicle crash that may have followed a possible road rage incident.

The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Western Avenue and 42nd Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said the 63-year-old was the driver of a black Chevy truck that rolled on-top of a Chrysler sedan in the collision.

The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is said to be in good condition. Another person was reportedly transported to a hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear at this time how exactly the crash unfolded.

A witness at the scene tells WGN the crash followed another traffic incident near 47th Street, involving one or two of the vehicles. Police have not confirmed that.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

