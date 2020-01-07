× Zion police: Man shot while attempting to sell THC cartridges Monday

ZION, Ill. — Police in Zion are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot Monday while allegedly attempting to sell THC cartridges.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a shooting victim located on ambulance on an unrelated call in the 2400 block of Sheridan Road.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, told police he was shot in the 2800 block of Elizabeth Avenue during an attempted robbery. Police said he reported that he arranged to sell THC vaping cartridges over social media.

Police said the victim met with a buyer, but attempted to flee after a second person appeared.

He was then reportedly shot by the second person and suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The 21-year-old was transported by Flight for Life to Advocate Condell Medical Center. Police describe his injury as non life-threatening.

After he was transported, police responded to the 2800 block of Elizabeth Avenue and discovered evidence consistent with the victim’s account.

The shooter is described as an African American with short dreadlocks, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and was last seen running eastbound from the scene.

A search by a K9 unit was unsuccessful.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact Zion police at 847-746-4110 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.