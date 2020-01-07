Woodfield Mall replacing Rainforest Cafe with Peppa Pig play center

Posted 9:06 AM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:30AM, January 7, 2020
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall will soon be replaced by Peppa Pig.

The restaurant's Schaumburg location closed its doors on Jan. 1.

It will be replaced by a new indoor play center called "Peppa Pig's World of Play," which will feature 14 themed play areas for children. The play center currently has locations in Texas, Michigan and Shanghai.

According to the Chicago Tribune, tickets for an adult and child under 8 years old start at $22.50.

It is expected to open this spring.

