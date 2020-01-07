× White Sox sign former Cubs reliever Steve Cishek: Report

CHICAGO – Over the past few weeks, the White Sox have done a lot in free agency to solidify their 2020 team.

The next area to improve figures to be the bullpen, and the team reportedly has done so on Tuesday. To do so, they looked towards their rivals on the north side.

Per multiple reports, the first from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox have signed reliever Steve Cishek to a one-year, $6 million deal with a club option for 2021.

The team has yet to confirm the move.

A ten-year MLB veteran, Cishek spent the last two years with the Cubs after playing for four different teams the previous three years. He was outstanding in his first season out of the pen for Joe Maddon’s team, sporting a 2.18 ERA in 80 appearances with 25 holds, striking out 78 batters compared to 28 walks. Cishek had a more up-and-down 2019 season with the Cubs as he was utilized early and often for a bullpen that lacked a true closer and was dealing with a number of injuries.

Cishek had a 4.76 ERA in the month of April and was over four against in August, but he finished September with a 1.13 ERA to finish the year with a 2.95 average with 57 strikeouts compared to 29 walks.