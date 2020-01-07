× Chicago travelers can dump pot in ‘Cannabis Amnesty Boxes’ before getting on planes

CHICAGO — Even though recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois, you can’t take it with you — not if you’re traveling by air.

Block Club Chicago reports that’s why the city has set up “Cannabis Amnesty Boxes” at the end of every TSA checkpoint at O’Hare and Midway Airports.

The blue metal boxes are a safe spot for travelers to dump pot and other drugs, after passing through security and before getting on planes. Traveling with marijuana is still illegal.

The boxes will be regularly checked by Chicago police. The contents will be inventoried, and then disposed of.